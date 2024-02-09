LA Firms Held Front Row Seats to Client Embezzlement, Suit S...

News From Law.com

Two California firms held "front row seats" to a client's financial mismanagement of a set of trusts and helped to manipulate evidence of the crimes, alleges a suit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed against Am Law 200 firm Buchalter and Los Angeles stalwart Parker Milliken Clark O'Hara and Samuelian, revolves around the firms' representation of Beverly Hills estate attorney Leslie Klein in a series of actions beginning in 2012, when he first faced efforts to remove him as a trustee.

February 09, 2024, 2:53 PM

