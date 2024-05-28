Attorneys from DLA Piper has entered an appearance for General Electric in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed April 9 in New York Southern District Court by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of L3Harris Technologies, seeks a declaration that L3Harris is the owner of certain assets worth millions of dollars. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S Broderick, is 1:24-cv-02671, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. v. General Electric Co.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 28, 2024, 5:50 PM