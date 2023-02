Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Osborn Maledon on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AB Sciex to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by attorney George Griffeth on behalf of L1 Management d/b/a Level One Labs, alleges that a machine sold by the defendant to the plaintiff for detecting pesticides in cannabis did not meet Arizona's testing standards. The case is 2:23-cv-00292, L1 Management LLC v. AB Sciex LLC.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 5:02 PM