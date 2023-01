New Suit - Contract

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court targeting Hollingsworth Logistics Group. The suit alleges breach of lease on behalf of L-W Auburn Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00051, L-W Auburn Co.

Transportation & Logistics

January 10, 2023, 6:50 PM