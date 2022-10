Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Delve Risk LLC and Anthony Johnson to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Infinity Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation. The case is 3:22-cv-05935, L. v. Delve Risk LLC et al.

Cybersecurity

October 10, 2022, 8:29 PM