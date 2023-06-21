New Suit - Product Liability

General Electric, Newell Brands, Target and Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was brought by BBB Attorneys on behalf of Justin Lapointe, his minor child and other plaintiffs. According to the complaint, the minor plaintiff was injured when a car seat manufactured and sold by the plaintiffs caught fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00803, L. et al v. Newell Brands Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Lapointe

Kayleigh Lapointe

L. L.

Mary Lapointe

Plaintiffs

Bbb Attorneys, LLC

defendants

General Electric Company

Newell Brands Inc.

Target Stores, Inc.

Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims