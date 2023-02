New Suit

Private prison operator Core Civic and certain staff at Marion County Jail were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Wagner Reese LLP on behalf of a plaintiff and his spouse who claim he was attacked and beaten by other inmates during a power outage at the jail. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00318, L. et al v. Dickerson et al.

Government

February 21, 2023, 12:12 PM