Anthem Health Plans of Maine, a subsidiary of Elevance Health, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The court action, filed by G. Eric Nielson & Associates, challenges the denial of coverage for a residential treatment facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00507, L. et al v. Anthem Health Plans of Maine.

August 04, 2023, 7:53 PM

Alison L.

T. L.

G Eric Nielson & Associates

Anthem Health Plans of Maine

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations