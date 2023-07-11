New Suit - Class Action

Google DeepMind and its parent company Alphabet were slapped with a class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over the defendants’ data scraping practices. The suit, filed by the Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendants of illegally amassing personal and copyrighted data from subscription-based consumer service providers, pirated book publishers and other sources in order to train Google Bard and other artificial intelligence products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03440, L. et al v. Alphabet Inc. et al.

Technology

July 11, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

C. B.

G. R.

J. D.

J. L.

N. G.

P. M.

R. F.

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

Google LLC

Google DeepMind

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct