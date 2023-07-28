New Suit - Commerce Clause

The New Jersey Treasury Department, Administration Division Director Amy F. Davis and other officials were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit centers on a New Jersey law that imposes economic sanctions for companies which are under the control of a parent company that has a subsidiary based in Russia. The law, which was enacted in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, prohibits these companies from entering into or renewing a contract with a state agency for the provisions of goods or services. The plaintiff argues that the law is unconstitutional as it conflicts with the constitutional powers reserved to the federal government to regulate foreign commerce and seeks to enjoin the defendants' from enforcing the law. The lawsuit was brought by Lowenstein Sandler on behalf of Kyocera Document Solutions America Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-04044, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. v. Division Of Administration, New Jersey Department Of The Treasury et al.

July 28, 2023, 12:31 PM

Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Lowenstein Sandler

Brach Eichler

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

Amanda Truppa

Amy F. Davis

Division Of Administration, New Jersey Department Of The Treasury

Division Of Purchase And Property, New Jersey Department Of The Treasury

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute