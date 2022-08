New Suit - Employment

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Wasserman, Bryan, Landry & Honold on behalf of Jay-Ron Kynard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01427, Kynard v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 11:24 AM