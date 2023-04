Removed To Federal Court

Seyfarth Shaw and Lewis & Munday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Friday to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Hall Makled PC on behalf of Carolyn Kyle. The case is 2:23-cv-10935, Kyle v. Prudential Insurance Company of America, The.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Kyle

defendants

Prudential Insurance Company of America, The

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations