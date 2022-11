Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Adept Law Firm on behalf of Young-Mi Kwon, accuses the defendant of failing to provide adequate notice before terminating a life insurance policy for nonpayment. The case is 2:22-cv-08640, Kwon v. Prudential Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 8:43 PM