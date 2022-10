Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Genera Corp., Innova Holding Corp. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Edward G. Operini on behalf of Jackson Kwok, accuses the defendants of violating an employment agreement by wrongfully terminating the plaintiff without pay. The case is 8:22-cv-01949, Kwok v. Genera Corporation et al.

California

October 24, 2022, 8:49 PM