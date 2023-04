Removed To Federal Court

Gordon, Rees, Scully & Mansukhani removed an employment class action against Reece Construction on Thursday to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Rekhi & Wolk, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-00570, Kwate v. Reece Construction Company et al.

Washington

April 13, 2023, 7:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Dan Kwate

Plaintiffs

Rekhi & Wolk, P.S.

defendants

Reece Construction Company

Steven Andrew Justin Reece

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination