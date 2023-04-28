New Suit - Trademark

KW Songwriters and Rams Head Promotions of Key West, who host the annual 'Key West Songwriters Festival,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Smokin' Tuna LLC, Cayo Hueso Group and other defendants on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Armstrong Teasdale, accuses the defendants of promoting a music festival under the confusingly similar name 'Key West Songwriter Sessions.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10029, KW Songwriters LLC et al. v. Smokin' Tuna LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 28, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Kw Songwriters, LLC

Rams Head Promotions of Key West LLC

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

Cayo Hueso Group, Inc.

Hank's Hair of the Dog, LLC

Kyle Carter

Linda Turek

Smokin' Tuna LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims