Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCarter & English on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Willis Towers Watson to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by pharmaceuticals manufacturer KVK Tech, accuses the defendant of failing to timely notify Navigators Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford, about claims relating to opioid lawsuits, exposing KVK to liability. The case is 2:22-cv-03843, KVK Tech Inc. v. Willis Towers Watson Northeast Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 6:46 PM