New Suit - Employment Class Action

Telecommunications company Altice USA and other defendants were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by the Law Office of Christopher Q. Davis, alleges that the defendants failed to appropriately compensate cable layers for their labor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02922, Kvinikadze v. Optimum et al.

Telecommunications

April 19, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Luka Kvinikadze

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Christopher Q. Davis, PLLC

defendants

Altice USA, Inc.

CSC Holdings, LLC

Asi Fiber Group

Gureev LLC

Optimum

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations