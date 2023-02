New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg; KalielGold and the Johnson Firm filed a class action Wednesday in New York Western District Court against Empire One Federal Credit Union. The court case arises from the defendant's alleged practice of charging overdraft fees on debit card transactions authorized on sufficient funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00149, Kuzub v. Empire One Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 5:19 AM