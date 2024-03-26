Who Got The Work

Fox News has tapped Mintz & Gold partners Peter Guirguis, Steven G. Mintz and associate Adam Brody as defense counsel in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 15 in New York Southern District Court by Belluck & Fox and attorney Stephen Humphreys on behalf of the parents of Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a young Ukrainian woman hired as an independent contractor by Fox in the beginning of Russia's invasion of her country in early 2022, and security advisor Shane Thomson. The suit contends that Kuvshynova was killed in an explosion due to pressure from Fox to venture into dangerous situations despite Thomson's assessments of danger. The suit also accuses the defendants of attempting to cover up details leading up to her death, and alleges that Hall published an account of the event, promoted by Fox, which intentionally mischaracterizes the circumstances in order to deceive her family as well as the public. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-01950, Kuvshynov et al v. Fox News Network, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 26, 2024, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Andriy Kuvshynov

Iryna Mamaysur

Shane Thomson

Plaintiffs

Belluck & Fox, LLP

defendants

Fox Corporation

Fox News Network, LLC

HarperCollins Publishers L.L.C.

News Corporation

Benjamin Hall

Rupert Murdoch

Suzanne Scott

defendant counsels

Mintz And Gold Llp

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation