Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Haynes & Boone on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Motel 6 to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Springer & Steinberg on behalf of Tracie Kutzke, who alleges that she was physically and sexually assaulted by an intruder on the property. The case is 1:22-cv-02118, Kutzke v. Dhillon Hotel LLC d/b/a Motel 6 Lakewood et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 18, 2022, 4:50 PM