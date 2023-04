New Suit - Contract

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance and the Estate of Irene E. Keating were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning a dispute over an IRA investment account, was filed by attorney Harry H. Kutner Jr. on behalf of Matthew J. Spero. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02918, Kutner v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Harry J Kutner

Matthew J Spero

Plaintiffs

Harry H. Kutner, Jr.

defendants

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

Timothy M Keating

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract