Who Got The Work

Melanie Baker of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Management & Training Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed July 24 in Florida Northern District Court by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former academic instructor who contends that he was terminated due to his perceived disability and veteran status. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 5:23-cv-00198, Kuster v. Management & Training Corporation.

Education

September 07, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Kuster

Plaintiffs

Mattox Law Firm - Tallahassee Fl

defendants

Management & Training Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination