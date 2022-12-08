New Suit - Securities Class Action

Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, CEO Max Levchin and CFO Michael Linford were slapped with a securities class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit contends that the defendants' 'buy-now, pay-later' business model has caused excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting, resulting in costly regulatory oversight. The complaint was filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07770, Kusnier v. Affirm Holdings Inc. et al.

Fintech

December 08, 2022, 6:16 PM