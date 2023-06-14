New Suit - Securities Class Action

KPMG and certain executives of First Republic Bank were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with JPMorgan Chase's acquisition of First Republic in May. The suit was filed by Hagens Beman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of holders of First Republic securities who accuse the defendants of underplaying the negative effects a decision to raise the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve could have on the value of the company's loan and securities portfolios. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02940, Kusen v. Herbert, II et al.

Business Services

June 14, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Kusen

Plaintiffs

Hagens Beman Sobol Shapiro LLP

defendants

KPMG, LLP

Hafize Gaye Erkan

James H. Herbert, II

Michael D. Selfridge

Michael J. Roffler

Neal Holland

Olga Tsokova

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws