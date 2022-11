Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Zaner-Bloser Incorporated to Arizona District Court arising from an alleged breach of an employment contract. The suit was filed by Jackson White PC on behalf of Kristen Kurtzman, a former sales consultant who claims she was not paid commissions owed. The case is 2:22-cv-01949, Kurtzman v. Zaner-Bloser Incorporated et al.

Education

November 16, 2022, 4:57 PM