Who Got The Work

Elizabeth A. Stefanski and Jeffrey S. Adler of Burns White have stepped in to defend Maps PH Management LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Dennis Kurtz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno, is 2:22-cv-04153, Kurtz v. Maps Ph Management, LLC et al.

Pennsylvania

December 03, 2022, 11:29 AM