Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Szal Law Group on behalf of Boyan Kurtovich, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after his reasonable accommodation of remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic was revoked. The case is 1:22-cv-11344, Kurtovich v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

August 19, 2022, 7:03 PM