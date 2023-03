Who Got The Work

Jason R. Asmus of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for debt management firm Enhanced Recovery Company in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Feb. 7 in Minnesota District Court by Gonko & Vavreck on behalf of Clifford Dean Kurth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:23-cv-00300, Kurth v. Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 8:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Clifford Dean Kurth

Plaintiffs

Gonko & Vavreck, PLLC

defendants

Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws