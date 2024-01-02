Sean P. Flynn of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Cook County Health & Hospital System in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed Nov. 17 in Nevada District Court by Connell Law, accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard the personal identifiable and personal health information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:23-cv-01905, Kurtev et al v. Cook County Health & Hospital System et al.
Health Care
January 02, 2024, 7:45 AM