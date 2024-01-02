Who Got The Work

Sean P. Flynn of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Cook County Health & Hospital System in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed Nov. 17 in Nevada District Court by Connell Law, accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard the personal identifiable and personal health information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:23-cv-01905, Kurtev et al v. Cook County Health & Hospital System et al.

Health Care

January 02, 2024, 7:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Izabela Debowczyk

Martin Kurtev

Plaintiffs

Connell Law

Thomas A. Zimmerman, Jr

defendants

Cook County Health & Hospital System

Perry Johnson & Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract