New Suit - Employment

Exxon Mobil was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter on behalf of a former process technician who was allegedly shot in the arm while driving to work. According to the complaint, the defendant terminated the plaintiff hours after she requested a light-duty accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03884, Kurowski v. ExxonMobil Corp.

Energy

June 20, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Marguerite Kurowski

Plaintiffs

Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter PLLC

defendants

ExxonMobil Corporation

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA