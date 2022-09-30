New Suit - Class Action

Rush University System for Health was hit with a digital privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Simmons Hanley Conroy, alleges that the defendant surreptitiously transmits confidential patient data and user logs from its MyChart patient portal to third parties including Facebook and Google. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05380, Kurowski et al v. Rush System for Health.

Internet & Social Media

September 30, 2022, 8:02 PM