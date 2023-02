Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Castagna Scott LLP on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Walmart, Landstar Inway and Cesar Guitierrez to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Regina Kurland. The case is 5:23-cv-00147, Kurland v. Guitierrez et al.