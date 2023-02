New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

JetBlue and American Airlines were hit with an antitrust class action on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over their 'Northeast Alliance.' The suit, brought by Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling, alleges that the defendants' agreement to coordinate routes and share revenue at Boston Logan, JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty is anticompetitive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01220, Kupferberg et al v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al.