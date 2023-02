Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Anthony 'T.J.' Quan on behalf of a construction laborer who alleges claims for age- and disability-based discrimination and harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-00068, Kupau, Jr. v. Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

Construction & Engineering

February 04, 2023, 11:44 AM