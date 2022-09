New Suit - Class Action

Navient, a servicer of student loans, was hit with a class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gutride Safier, contends that the defendant refused to discharge the class' student loans after their bankruptcy discharges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05282, Kuo v. Navient Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 4:17 PM