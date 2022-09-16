Who Got The Work

Boris Feldman and Doru Gavril of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for biotechnology company Zymergen Inc. and its officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Timothy Kunz. The suit alleges violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as a result of defendants' efforts to sell the company to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:22-cv-05099, Kunz v. Zymergen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 16, 2022, 10:47 AM