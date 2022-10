Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cox Automotive Corporate Services LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Mark J. Molz on behalf of Kenneth Kunz, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The case is 1:22-cv-06075, Kunz et al v. Cox Automotive Corporate Services, LLC.

New Jersey

October 13, 2022, 6:00 PM