New Suit - Class Action

Marathon Oil was slapped with a class action alleging underpayment of oil-and-gas leases Tuesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bradford & Wilson and Sharp Law, arises from an underlying settlement agreement between Marathon and certain lessors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00274, Kunneman Properties, LLC. et al v. Marathon Oil Company.

Energy

September 27, 2022, 8:11 PM