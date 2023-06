Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz on Monday removed a lawsuit against Citibank to California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Harder Stonerock on behalf of Kundu & Associates. The case is 2:23-cv-04603, Kundu & Associates Inc. v. Citibank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kundu And Associates, Inc.

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

Citicorp USA Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

Citicorp North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct