Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Thomas R. Tomei to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Saldutti Law Group on behalf of New Jersey-based law firm Kulzer & Dipadova, seeks over $765,000 for rendered legal services. The case is 1:23-cv-02685, Kulzer & Dipadova, PA v. Tomei.

Business Services

May 18, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Kulzer & Dipadova, PA

defendants

Thomas R Tomei

defendant counsels

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract