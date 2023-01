Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Shady Grove Reproductive Science Center to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Cook Craig & Francuzenko on behalf of Sunita Kulshrestha, who contends she was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave. The case is 1:23-cv-00042, Kulshrestha v. Shady Grove Reproductive Science Center, P.C.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 3:27 PM