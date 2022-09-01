Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Orion 180 Insurance Services LLC, Specialty Group Inc. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Isaias, was filed by Chleborowicz Law Firm on behalf of April Kulpa and Kurt Kulpa. The case is 4:22-cv-00105, Kulpa et al v. Trisura Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 6:39 PM