Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment claims, was filed by Snyder & Snyder on behalf of Bryanna Kulp. The case is 1:22-cv-01818, Kulp v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 6:09 PM