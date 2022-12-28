New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Munchkin Inc., which creates products for infants and toddlers, was hit with a product liability class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner and Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock & Dodig, alleges that a hard plastic 'pee guard' on the defendant's 'Sturdy Potty Seat' causes injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09381, Kulp et al. v. Munchkin Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 4:39 PM