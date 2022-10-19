New Suit - ERISA

AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, and CDK Global, a provider of technology to support auto dealerships, were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The lawsuit, for the denial of accidental death benefits, was brought by attorney Harry Bennett Crow Jr. on behalf of Anvi Kulkarni and Kiran Kulkarni. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00562, Kulkarni et al v. Cdk Global, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 19, 2022, 4:18 AM