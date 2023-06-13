Removed To Federal Court

Rolf Goffman Martin Lang on Tuesday removed a nursing home neglect lawsuit against medical provider Montefiore and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mishkind Kulwicki Law on behalf of the Estate of Marlene S. Finkenthal. The suit alleges that the defendants negligently allowed Finkenthal to be exposed to COVID-19, resulting in her death. The defendants are also represented by Tucker Ellis; Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp; and Bricker Graydon LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-01183, Kulbarsh v. Montefiore et al.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Robyn Finkenthal Kulbarsh

Plaintiffs

Mishkind Kulwicki

Mishkind Kulwicki Law

defendants

Ariel S. Hyman

Marie Gelle

Montefiore

The Menorah Park Foundation

The Montefiore Foundation

The Montefiore Home

The Montefiore Housing Corporation

Tina R. King

defendant counsels

Bricker Graydon - Cleveland

Bricker Graydon - Cincinnati

Rolf Goffman Martin Lang

Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp - Cleveland

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims