Who Got The Work

Matthew Rawlinson, Daniel Robert Gherardi and Melanie M. Blunschi from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to defend Fastly Inc., Ronald W. Kisling and Todd Nightingale in a pending securities class action. The court action, filed May 24 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and The Schall Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that Fastly was experiencing a deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 content delivery network (CDN) consolidation trend. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-03170, Kula v. Fastly, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 18, 2024, 10:04 AM

