Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partners Nadia H. Patrick and Katelyn S. Werner have entered appearances for Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to underinsured motorist benefits, was filed June 1 in Colorado District Court by Kane Dulin McQuinn Young on behalf of Suzanne Kukuris. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:23-cv-01392, Kukuris v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

July 17, 2023, 4:20 AM

