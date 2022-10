New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a false advertising class action on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, accuses the defendant of deceptively marking up prices at checkout for seafood, produce and other items. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02402, Kukorinis v. Walmart Inc.